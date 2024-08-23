Man charged with knife possession offence

A 41-year-old man has been charged with possession a bladed article in a public place in Bristol.

Officers were dispatched to Gloucester Road on Wednesday 21 August at about 11.20am following a call from a member of the public to say they thought they had seen a person with a knife.

Jade Thomson, of Jamaica Street, was subsequently arrested and has since been charged.

He has been released on bail to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 17 September.