Man comes forward after Glastonbury Festival incident appeal
A man has come forward after a public appeal as part of our enquiries into an incident at Glastonbury Festival on Sunday 30 June.
Officers are grateful to everyone who got in touch with information or shared our appeal.
Enquiries into the inappropriate touching of three teenage girls in front of the Pyramid Stage at about 10.45pm that Sunday continue.
If you have any information we’d like to hear from you.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224169887, or complete our online appeals form.