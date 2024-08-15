Man convicted of disseminating a terrorist publication

*** Statement issued on behalf of Counter Terrorism Policing South East ***

A man who shared videos glorifying extreme Islamist terrorism has today (Thursday 15 August) been convicted of five offences.

Faseh Sajid, of Green Croft, Bristol was found guilty of five counts of dissemination of a terrorist publication contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

He was found not guilty of another count of the same offence.

During a two-week trial at Central Criminal Court (Old Bailey) jurors heard that a search warrant was executed by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) at the 21-year-old’s family home, in Green Croft, Speedwell, Bristol, in November 2022.

Officers seized a number of electronic devices which, following examination, were found to contain evidence of his extreme Islamist ideology.

As a result, Sajid was arrested by officers from CTPSE in January 2023.

The court heard that officers found a large amount of material on the social media messaging app Telegram on Sajid’s mobile phone. He used the name ‘John Ross’ in his Telegram chats, stating in one of the chats that it was to avoid him getting arrested.

Further investigation revealed that Sajid regularly shared material with other users on the chats and downloaded, edited, and created his own videos based on ISIS footage which he further shared. The videos he created contained footage of soldiers fighting, mass executions, beheadings, ISIS flag waving and celebrations carried out to the sound of hip hop or techno music. On the chats, he often requested specific videos and nasheeds (songs) related to ISIS, which he used to create his own videos.

The court also heard details of how Sajid had sent a video published by the Al Qaeda media wing which encouraged terrorism against the West. It featured footage of the Lee Rigby killers, ALM members, imagery of 9/11 and jihadi fighters training, the 7/7 bombings and a video of Osama Bin Laden.

Evidence showed that he was also part of group chats with other members in which they shared graphic and extremist content with each other. The court also heard that Sajid posted videos on the chat which he appeared to have edited including montages of improvised explosive devices, executions by gunshot, beheadings and flag waving for ISIS, overlaid with drill music.

Following an investigation by CTPSE, with support from Counter Terrorism Policing South West, Sajid was charged with the offences on 18 October last year.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on Friday 13 September.

Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, Head of CTPSE, said: “Sajid shared a large number of horrific videos including graphic beheadings, ISIS footage and other content which reflected his extreme Islamist mindset.

“He attempted to cover his tracks in his social media messages but it is clear much of the material he sent could be defined as terrorist publications.

The harm caused by sharing this type of content with others cannot be underestimated. It can be picked up by others and this dangerous rhetoric can then be spread far and wide.



“If you know someone who is sharing concerning content, it’s really important you report it to keep our communities safe.”