Man due in court after Bristol violent disorder charge

A 38-year-old man is due in court tomorrow having been charged by detectives investigating the disorder in Bristol earlier this month.

Craig Timbrell, 38, of Hartcliffe, Bristol appeared before magistrates in Bristol on Saturday (17 August) after he was charged with violent disorder.

He is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court tomorrow (20 August).

A total of 29 people have been arrested following the disorder in Bristol on Saturday 3 August. Sixteen people have been charged and six people have received prison sentences.