Man due to appear at court charged with violent disorder in Bristol
Detectives have charged another man with committing violent disorder in Bristol on Saturday 3 August.
Jamie Easterbrook, 43, was arrested by officers at his Bristol home last night (Saturday 10 August).
He remains in police custody pending an appearance at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 12 August).
In total, 21 people have now been arrested in connection with last Saturday’s disorder.
Of those arrested, nine have been charged with offences while enquiries remain ongoing in relation to the other 12 people.
Our investigation into the disorder continues and we have released images of seven people we need the public’s help to identify.
Anyone who recognises any of those pictured in our gallery is asked to complete our online form.
We would like to remind people of the importance of not publishing any commentary or material, including images or footage, that could impact and prejudice live legal proceedings.