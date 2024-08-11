Man due to appear at court charged with violent disorder in Bristol

Detectives have charged another man with committing violent disorder in Bristol on Saturday 3 August.

Jamie Easterbrook, 43, was arrested by officers at his Bristol home last night (Saturday 10 August).

He remains in police custody pending an appearance at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 12 August).

In total, 21 people have now been arrested in connection with last Saturday’s disorder.

Of those arrested, nine have been charged with offences while enquiries remain ongoing in relation to the other 12 people.