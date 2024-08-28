Man found guilty of murdering Jordan Simcock in Ruishton

A 46-year-old man has been convicted of murdering Jordan Simcock in Ruishton earlier this year.

Jordan died in hospital in February after he was repeatedly hit over the head with a weight plate following an argument.

Michael Drake of Duke Street, Taunton, pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder on the grounds that he had not intended to cause the 24-year-old serious harm or kill him.

However, following a trial, a jury at Bristol Crown Court today found him guilty of murder. He is due to be sentenced at the same court tomorrow (29 August).

The court heard both men had been out drinking together in Taunton before leaving to an address in Coronation Close, Ruishton with another friend.

While inside the property the two men had an argument after which Drake repeatedly struck Jordan over the head with a weight plate.

Drake then left the house with the weight plate in a bag. Their friend then called an ambulance for Jordan who was taken to hospital where he sadly died two days later.

CCTV footage then showed Drake walking towards Taunton at which point he was no longer carrying the bag. The bag, containing the weight plate, was found in a subsequent police search.

Drake then visited a friend’s house in Taunton where he showered and was given a clean set of clothes. He was seen again later that night walking onto Priory Bridge Road carrying a bag, but less than 10 minutes later he was sighted without it and walking bare foot.

He was arrested that night and subsequently charged with murder.