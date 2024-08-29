Man jailed for life for murder of Jordan Simcock in Ruishton

A man who killed 24-year-old Jordan Simcock in Ruishton earlier this year after repeatedly hitting him over the head with a weight plate has been jailed for life.

Michael Drake, 46, of Duke Street in Taunton, was found guilty of murder following the incident on 19 February and was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today.

Following an argument at an address in Coronation Close, Ruishton, Jordan was hit repeatedly over the head by Drake using a weight plate, leaving him with significant injuries. Another friend called an ambulance but Jordan sadly died in hospital two days later.

Drake was seen on CCTV leaving the house with the weight plate in a bag which was later recovered by police.

He then walked to a friend’s house in Taunton where he showered and was given a clean set of clothes. Later that night, he walked onto Priory Bridge Road carrying a bag, but less than 10 minutes later he was sighted without it and walking bare foot.

He was arrested that day and subsequently charged with murder by detectives.

Michael Drake

Drake pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder, however he was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court yesterday and sentenced today to life in prison with a minimum term of 18 years.