Man jailed for role in Bristol disorder

A 19-year-old man has been jailed for 24 months for his part in the violent disorder in Bristol city centre earlier this month.

Cassius Adamson, of Lockleaze, Bristol, threw beer kegs at a police vehicle and was also seen throwing beer cans, bricks, bottles and a traffic cone towards police officers.

He was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court earlier today where His Honour Judge Patrick described his behaviour as “shameful” and “disgusting”.

Cassius Adamson footage

He is the ninth person to be jailed for violent disorder following the disorder on Saturday 3 August. Thirty-three people have been arrested and 18 of these have been charged.

The court heard Adamson was at the front of a group on Bristol Bridge which moved to the Mercure Hotel where he intimidated counter protesters and acted aggressively towards police officers.