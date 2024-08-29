Man jailed for three years for violent disorder in Bristol
A man who threw glass bottles and cans at police officers and members of the public during the violent disorder in Bristol earlier this month has been jailed for three years.
Bristol Crown Court heard 30-year-old John Matthews, of Knowle, was part of a group which used or threatened violence and caused others to fear for their safety.
He pleaded guilty to violent disorder, theft and a Section 4 public order offence and today (29 August) was handed a three-year prison sentence.
Judge Patrick said Matthews “clearly does not have any respect for the courts, police or the law”.
Footage showed him throwing missiles, including glass bottles and cans, towards police officers and members of the public during the violent disorder on Saturday 3 August. He was also seen throwing punches and trying to break the police line.
The judge added that he was part of a “violent mob” which had been spurred on by false information following events in Southport.
Det Ch Insp Clement Goodwin said: “Matthews’ behaviour on that day was completely disgraceful.
“He showed an utter disregard for the safety of members of the public and police officers and I’m pleased that he has now received a lengthy prison sentence.
“We are continuing to investigate the shameful scenes we saw on that day and we will continue to make more arrests and charge those responsible to ensure they face justice.”
Matthews is the 10th person to be jailed for their involvement in the violent disorder in Bristol city centre earlier this month. A total of 41 people have so far been arrested with 28 having been charged.
Detectives continue to appeal for the public’s help to identify a number of people as part of their investigation. These images, and details of how to submit information, can be found here: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/news/images-released-as-part-of-investigation-into-the-disorder-in-bristol/