Man jailed for three years for violent disorder in Bristol

A man who threw glass bottles and cans at police officers and members of the public during the violent disorder in Bristol earlier this month has been jailed for three years.

Bristol Crown Court heard 30-year-old John Matthews, of Knowle, was part of a group which used or threatened violence and caused others to fear for their safety.

He pleaded guilty to violent disorder, theft and a Section 4 public order offence and today (29 August) was handed a three-year prison sentence.

Judge Patrick said Matthews “clearly does not have any respect for the courts, police or the law”.

Footage showed him throwing missiles, including glass bottles and cans, towards police officers and members of the public during the violent disorder on Saturday 3 August. He was also seen throwing punches and trying to break the police line.

Footage of John Matthews

The judge added that he was part of a “violent mob” which had been spurred on by false information following events in Southport.