Man named following fatal collision in Bridgwater

The family of a man who sadly died last week in a collision have expressed their gratitude to the public.

Lee Mainwaring, aged 54, tragically died following a collision on the A38 Taunton Road, in Bridgwater, on Sunday 4 August.

The ambulance service called us at around 9.30am following a serious collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A-road.

Sadly, Lee died at the scene and our sincerest condolences and thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time, who are being supported by a family liaison officer.

Lee’s family shared a selection of photos in tribute to Lee.

They said: “We would like thank everybody for their kind words, cards and flowers. Lee will be hugely missed.”

Officers investigating the incident continue to appeal for any witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.