Man pleads guilty to 15 shoplifting offences

A shoplifter has admitted committing more than a dozen theft offences in Chard over a six-week period.

Ashley Raybould was charged with 15 shoplifting offences, between 3 July and 13 August, after we received reports of alcohol and food having been stolen from Sainsbury’s in Holyrood Street.

The 34-year-old appeared at Taunton Magistrates Court on Wednesday 14 August, where he pleaded guilty to all offences. He also admitted to one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place after being found to have a lock bladed knife on him in Chard when he was arrested last week.

Raybould, of Norton-sub-Hamdon, was released on conditional bail by magistrates and will be sentenced on Tuesday 8 October.

Sergeant Karen Pattison, of the Chard Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Shoplifting is not a victim-less crime. It can have a massive impact on businesses, especially small ones.

“We are committed to bringing those responsible for it to justice and are pleased the enquiries undertaken by the local team have secured 15 convictions.”

If you suspect shoplifting has occurred, it can be reported online via our website. If a crime is in progress, there is immediate danger or a suspect has been detained, please always call 999.