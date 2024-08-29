More images released in Bristol disorder investigation

Detectives have today released the images of several more people they want to speak to as they continue to investigate the disorder in Bristol on Saturday 3 August.

Multiple people have been identified following previous appeals and a total of 41 people have so far been arrested and 28 charged. Ten people have begun prison sentences for their part in the disorder.

Detective Chief Inspector Clement Goodwin said: “Thanks to information provided by the public so far, we have been able to identify a number of people we are keen to speak to as part of our investigation. “Hundreds of hours of footage has already been reviewed and this work continues.”

You can submit information to us online at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/forms/bdi or provide it 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.