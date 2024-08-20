National call to surrender all zombie-style knives and machetes ahead of ban

Starting at midnight on 24 September 2024, it will be a criminal offence to possess a “zombie-style” knife or machete. These items are being added to the list of prohibited offensive weapons under the Criminal Justice Act 1988, along with a ban on their manufacture, importation, sale, and supply.

To help the public comply with this change, the Home Office has launched a surrender and compensation scheme running from 26 August to 23 September 2024. During this period, you can surrender any zombie-style knife or machete to the police and claim compensation. After 24 September, possessing these items could lead to criminal prosecution.

Chief Inspector Mike Vass urges anyone in possession of these weapons to surrender them before the law takes effect: “These items can have tragic consequences in the wrong hands. Please do the right thing and ensure they are surrendered safely.”

For more information on the surrender scheme, including compensation eligibility and FAQs, visit: Compensation scheme for ‘zombie’ knives and machetes – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

Surrendering a ‘zombie style’ knife or machete

Zombie-style knives and machetes are defined as weapons with blades over eight inches (20cm) in length that normally have a serrated cutting edge.

Before you surrender a knife or machete:

Wrap it in something, such as a towel, and carry it in a bag to prevent injury

Make a specific journey to dispose of it, rather than carrying the item in public for longer than necessary

Ensure your local police station enquiry office is open before you make the journey

Surrendered items can be taken to the following Avon and Somerset Police stations:

Bristol and South Gloucestershire

Broadbury Road Police Station, Broadbury Road, Knowle West, BS4 1JT – Monday to Fridays 10am – 6pm

Patchway Police Centre, Gloucester Road, Bristol, BS34 6PY – Monday to Fridays 8am – 8pm, Saturday – Sunday 9am – 5pm

Bridewell Police Station, 1 – 2 Bridewell Street, Bristol, BS1 2AA – Monday to Fridays 8am – 8pm, Saturday – Sunday 9am – 5pm

Chipping Sodbury Police Station, High Street, Chipping Sodbury, BS37 6AH – Monday to Fridays 10am – 1.30pm, 2.15pm – 6pm

Bath & North East Somerset

Bath Enquiry Office, One Stop Shop, 3 – 4 Manvers Street, BA1 1JQ – Monday to Fridays 9am – 5pm

Keynsham Police Centre, Ashmead Trading Estate, Ashmead Road, Keynsham, BS31 1SX – Wednesday – Friday 10am – 1.30pm, 2.15pm – 6pm

North Somerset

Weston Town Hall Police Station, Town Hall, Walliscote Grove Road, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1UJ – Monday – Friday 10am – 1.30pm, 2.15pm – 5.30pm

Nailsea Police Station, Pound Lane, Nailsea, BS48 2NN – Mondays 10am – 1.30pm, 2.15pm – 5pm

Bridgwater Police Centre, Express Park, Bristol Road, Bridgwater, TA6 4RR – Monday to Friday 8am – 8pm, Saturday – Sunday 9am – 5pm

Somerset

Radstock Police Station, Wells Road, Radstock, Bath, BA3 3SG – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10am – 2pm

Shepton Mallet Police Station, Haskins Retail Park, Townsend, Shepton Mallet, BA4 5SB – Monday to Friday 10am – 1.30pm, 2.15pm – 6pm

Street Police Station, 5 – 7 West End, Street, Somerset, BA16 0LG – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10am – 2pm

Wincanton Police Station, 14 Market Place, Wincanton, BA9 9LH – Monday to Friday 10am – 1.30pm, 2.15pm – 6pm

Taunton Police Station, Belvedere House, Belvedere Road, Taunton, TA1 1HE – Monday to Friday 8.30am – 4.30pm

Minehead Police Station, Townsend Road, Minehead, TA24 5RJ – Monday to Friday 10am – 1.30pm, 2.15pm – 6pm

Surrender your weapons all year round

Individuals can anonymously dispose of any knives and bladed articles all year round using our permanent surrender bins. For more information on these and advice on how to keep yourself safe from knife crime, visit: Protect yourself and others from knife crime | Avon and Somerset Police