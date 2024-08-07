New ID Scan Technology trial launched for Safer Nights Out 

A new initiative being rolled out by Avon and Somerset Police will see some night-time economy venues in Yeovil be equipped with new technology aimed at enhancing safety and reducing crime.

The initiative involves installing the latest ID scanners in key venues across Yeovil, including Wetherspoons on Middle Street, Club Neo, Chicago Rock and Yeovil Town Football Club.

These scanners will help manage entry, deter crime, and enhance the overall safety of nights out. By sharing information about individuals who cause trouble or display predatory behaviour, venues can work together to prevent repeat offenders from gaining access, curbing harmful behaviour. This will also complement the existing Pubwatch scheme which currently shares this information amongst licensed premises.

Alcohol Licensing Officer Nicola King said: “We’re really pleased to launch this initiative. It will not only help deter and prevent criminal or predatory behavior but also provide reassurance to the public. People can enjoy their nights out with the confidence that this new technology is monitoring and identifying potential perpetrators to intervene before issues escalate.”

The scanning system will verify the authenticity of documents and capture images of all entrants, making it easier to identify individuals if an incident occurs. This technology aims to deter violent crimes and theft and forms part of a broader strategy to combat violence against women and girls by providing better identification of offenders involved in harassment or spiking incidents.

Avon and Somerset Police have a strong partnership with night-time venues across the region. This includes training staff to recognise vulnerabilities and challenge inappropriate behaviour, supporting the Ask for Angela scheme, and providing guidance on handling safety concerns and incidents.

The Licensing Security and Vulnerability Initiative (Licensing SAVI) scheme also plays a crucial role in ensuring that venues have the right policies and procedures to create safer environments for everyone.

Funded by the Home Office, this new technology costs just over £36,000 to maintain and install and represents a significant investment in public safety. The trial, if successful, could see the technology rolled out across the entire Avon and Somerset region. Additionally, the funding has provided a new handheld drugs itemiser that can detect controlled substances and Class A drugs, enabling local officers to enhance their efforts in and around the town to prevent harmful substances from getting into the hands of vulnerable people on nights out.

We are committed to ensuring that everyone can live free from fear, harassment, and violence. This collaborative work with local communities aims to create a safer environment and make it harder for perpetrators to commit crimes.

To find out more on the work we are doing to tackle violence against women and girls, visit: Addressing Violence Against Women and Girls in Avon and Somerset | Avon and Somerset Police