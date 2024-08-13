Officers arrest 25th person in Bristol disorder investigation

In total, 25 people have now been arrested in connection with the disorder in Bristol on Saturday 3 August.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder earlier today (13 August) and remains in police custody.

Of those arrested, 10 have been charged with offences while no further action will be taken against one of those arrested. Enquiries remain ongoing in relation to the others.

Our investigation into the disorder continues and we have released images of people we need the public’s help to identify.

Our gallery of these images can be found here – https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/news/images-released-as-part-of-investigation-into-the-disorder-in-bristol/

Anyone who recognises any of those pictured is asked to complete our online form – https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/forms/bdi.