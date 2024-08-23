Owners sought as tools seized in arrest

We’re trying to trace the rightful owners of these suspected stolen tools (pictured above).

Officers had responded to reports of a man acting suspiciously around vehicles and gardens in the Fitzroy Road area of Fishponds, Bristol, at about 11pm on Wednesday 21 August.

A man was arrested nearby on suspicion of going equipped for theft, vehicle interference and possessing a knife in public. He has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Officers seized items including drills, a hand saw, torches, a first aid kit and battery jump starters, which they believe may have been stolen.

Initial enquiries have yet to identify the rightful owners. We’d like to hear from anyone who can prove ownership of the items.