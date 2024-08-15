Plans in place for possible protests – Taunton

Plans are in place for a policing operation in Taunton on Saturday 17 August, ahead of any demonstration.

Somerset Commander Superintendent Lisa Simpson said: “We’re aware of proposals for at least two protests in Taunton on Saturday. We’ve spoken to people who have identified themselves as the organisers of one demonstration and attempted to contact the organisers of the other.

“We don’t know how many will attend either event but we have resources on hand to facilitate lawful protest, and to take decisive action should there be any disorder. We will not tolerate hate, violence or criminality.

“If you live, work or visit Taunton, you’ll see more officers around. Local officers will be supported by our police horses and dogs and colleagues from neighbouring police forces, all working to keep the peace.”

Neighbourhood officers are working with partner agencies and are in touch with community and faith leaders and local businesses. As well as telling them what we know so they can make informed decisions, we’re asking them to pass on anything which makes them feel less safe.

Three people involved in disorder in Bristol earlier this month have each already started prison sentences of more than two years, with another 12 people charged and going through the court process.

Supt Simpson said: “The courts have shown very clearly that anyone involved in violent unrest faces a lengthy jail term. We in policing are committed to acting swiftly to bring before the court anyone who behaves in such a shameful way. I hope this reassures our communities in Taunton – and makes anyone thinking of coming to our town to cause trouble to think again.”