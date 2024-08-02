Policing plans in place for potential protest in Bristol

We’re aware of the potential for a protest at Castle Park in Bristol city centre tomorrow evening (Saturday 3 August), which may cause disruption to the public.

While we will facilitate peaceful and lawful protest, we will not tolerate any disorder or behaviour which negatively affects the safety of our communities.

We’ve been in regular contact with our partners and stakeholders, including faith leaders, in the days since Monday’s tragic incident in Southport and the subsequent scenes of disorder we’ve seen in other towns and cities.

Robust and well-rehearsed policing plans are in place and we’ll use all the powers available to us to keep our communities safe.

Enhanced stop and search powers will be in place for areas of southern, central and northern Bristol (see below map) under Section 60 and Section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act. These will be in place from midday on Saturday (3 August) until 6am on Sunday (4 August).

A Section 35 dispersal zone has also been authorised for the same area and will give officers powers to move on groups or individuals causing – or who are likely to cause – harassment, alarm or distress to others. This will also be in place from midday on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.

The area covered by the Section 60 and Section 35 orders