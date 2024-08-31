Renewed appeal after man dies following collision

We continue to appeal for witnesses and any dashcam footage following the death of a man injured in a collision on the A370 Coronation Road in Bristol.

It happened at about 3.20pm on Friday 30 August as the 56-year-old from Southville was riding an e-scooter along the cycle path westward, away from Bedminster Bridge.

Despite being helped by passers-by and staff from a nearby GP surgery before the arrival of emergency services, sadly, the man later died in hospital.

His next of kin will be supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer and our thoughts are with them.

Coronation Road reopened by 7pm following an examination of the scene by collision investigators. Enquiries continue and officers are keen to hear from anyone with information.