Seventeen arrested after Bristol disorder

We have now arrested 17 people for a range of offences as our investigation into disorder in Bristol on Saturday night continues.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder overnight and remains in police custody.

Of the 16 other people arrested over the weekend, two have now been charged and 13 have been released on police bail with conditions including not to enter Bristol city centre while investigations progress.

Significant planning was carried out last week to minimise the risk to the public ahead of the weekend and we will not hesitate to reenact those plans should we need to.

We recognise the impact this has had on our communities and we are working closely with our partners and stakeholders, including faith leaders, to keep them updated.

Neighbourhood officers are carrying out high-visibility reassurance patrols and these will continue over the coming weeks.

Saturday’s policing operation was a dynamic and challenging one with officers required to respond to various incidents of disorder across the city centre.

Detectives are now reviewing footage to identify those responsible for the disorder and we will provide updates on our enquiries as soon as they are available.