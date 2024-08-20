Somerset burglary suspect remanded by court

A man has appeared in court today, Tuesday 20 August, charged in connection with dwelling burglary offences in Bridgwater, North Petherton and Taunton.

Layton Dufeu, 30, of North Petherton, was arrested on Monday 19 August by officers investigating a series of incidents which happened between 29 July and 12 August.

He was charged with:

Burglary with theft on 29 July in Bridgwater

Burglary with intent to steal and three counts of attempted burglary with intent to steal, all on 9 August in the same Taunton street

Burglary with intent to steal in North Petherton on 12 August

Possession of cannabis.

Dufeu entered no plea at Taunton Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Taunton Crown Court on 20 September.