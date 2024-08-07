Statement following demonstration in Bristol

Bristol Commander Superintendent Mark Runacres has issued the following statement about tonight’s demonstration in Bristol:

“I’d like to thank those who gathered to demonstrate on West Street tonight.

“We know our communities were worried about what might happen but the vast majority of people displayed exemplary behaviour.

“I’m extremely grateful for the assistance we’ve had from community and business leaders both in the lead up to, and during, tonight’s operation. Their support has been invaluable.

“I’d also like to highlight the patience and generosity shown to my officers by local people and businesses. One café brought out hot drinks which were hugely appreciated.

“Ensuring public safety is always our top priority and around 250 officers were ready to respond swiftly should any disorder have happened. Thankfully, we did not experience any acts of violence or damage to any street furniture or local businesses.

“We did make one arrest late in the evening after a brick was thrown at a police vehicle and a bottle was thrown indiscriminately down the street but that was the only disappointing moment we dealt with.

“Another man was also arrested for breach of the peace before later being de-arrested.

“Some people did leave the Old Market area and head towards the city centre and at least one firework was set off in Castle Park but this group did not cause any significant issues.

“Policing operations like this are always challenging due to the huge number of people involved and so I’m really pleased with how tonight’s has gone.

“The demonstration has largely concluded now yet we will continue to maintain a visible presence in the Old Market area throughout the night.

“Thank you again for your support.”