Statement on disorder in Bristol

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen has released the following statement in response to the scenes of disorder in Bristol tonight (3 August).

She said: “Some of the scenes we saw in Bristol tonight were completely unacceptable.

“We will always facilitate peaceful and lawful protests, however the behaviour from a minority of people tonight crossed the line.

“Fourteen people have been arrested for various offences and there will be further arrests over the coming days as we work to identify those responsible for this disorder. Make no mistake – they will face the full force of the law for their thuggery.

“I’d like to thank officers, including those who have come from other forces, for their commitment to protecting the public and also our partners for all their support.”