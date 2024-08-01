Suspected drugs and weapons seized

We seized suspected cocaine and cannabis and weapons including knives and knuckle dusters in searches of three addresses in Castle Cary last week.

At about 6.30am on Wednesday 24 July, the three simultaneous searches were carried out in an operation involving neighbourhood officers working with colleagues including from CID, intelligence and the Remedy team, and supported by voluntary Special Constables.

Three men and two women were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs. The five, all in their 30s or 40s, were later released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

Officers also seized cash, mobile phones and suspected counterfeit designer bags and clothing.

Acting Neighbourhood Sergeant Adam Marsden said: “Taking drugs and weapons off the street can only be a good thing for our community.

“The supply of drugs causes a great deal of harm to individuals, families and the associated crime and anti-social behaviour affects the wider community.

“We will always listen to and act on information from members of the public, although it can take some time to build up the evidence we need to apply to the courts for a warrant.”