Teenager charged after Bristol disorder

A 15-year-old has become the 17th person to be charged following the disorder in Bristol on Saturday 3 August.

They were charged with violent disorder overnight and are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today.

A total of 30 people have been arrested following the disorder on Saturday 3 August and six have been given prison sentences.

One person has been released and will face no further action while enquiries remain ongoing in relation to the others.

Our investigation into the disorder continues and we have released images of people we need the public’s help to identify.

Anyone who recognises any of those pictured is asked to complete our online form.