Third man charged after Bristol disorder

A third man has been charged in connection with the violent disorder in Bristol city centre on Saturday.

Ashley Harris, 36, of Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood was charged with violent disorder and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court this morning.

It brings the number of people charged by detectives as part of our investigation to three.

The two other men, aged 45 and 39, were charged with Section 4 public order offences on Sunday and are due in court in September.

A total of 17 people have been arrested so far.