A 31-year-old man has been charged by detectives investigating the disorder in Bristol earlier this month.

Daniel Lock, of Kingswood, was charged with violent disorder yesterday and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today, Saturday 31 August.

He is the 30th person to be charged following the disorder on 3 August. A total of 43 people have been arrested, with 12 people having been handed prison sentences.