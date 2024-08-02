Three arrested for drug offences following days of action – Weston-super-Mare

Three people have been arrested as part of a day of action to crack down on County Lines drug dealing in North Somerset.

Two men, aged 50 and 26, were arrested by the Weston-super-Mare Neighbourhood Policing Team at 9.30am last Tuesday 23 July on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine and heroin).

On Thursday 25 July, neighbourhood officers were joined by the Operation Remedy Team, who specialise in drugs and burglary series, to carry out the arrest along Weston-super-Mare’s sea front.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at around 8.30pm for the same offences.

During both arrests, officers seized a knives, thousands of pounds in cash and large quantities of cocaine and heroin.

All three suspects have been released on conditional bail and we are working with our colleagues at West Midlands Police on the case.