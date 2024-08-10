Three charged with violent disorder in Bristol and remanded into custody

A court has remanded three men into custody after detectives charged them in connection with last Saturday’s violent disorder in Bristol.

Cassius Adamson, 19, of Bristol, Zak Baker, 29, of no fixed address, and Dominic Capaldi, 34, of Bristol, were charged last night with one count each of violent disorder.

Baker was also charged with possessing a Class B drug (cannabis).

They all appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday 10 August) where they were remanded into custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court at a later date.

In total, 20 people have been arrested in connection with the violent disorder on 3 August.

Last night’s charges mean eight have now been charged with offences and appeared in court.

Enquiries remain ongoing in relation to the other 12 people arrested.

A 40-year-old man has also been charged with causing criminal damage to a police vehicle during a demonstration in the Old Market area of Bristol on Wednesday 7 August.

Ardel Shapalang is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday (12 August). He remains on conditional bail until then.