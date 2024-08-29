Three men charged after Bristol disorder

Detectives have charged another three men with violent disorder as they continue to investigate the disorder in Bristol earlier this month.

Tom Thompson-Arnold, 30, of Clevedon, Thomas Medler, 24, of Lockleaze, and Mohamed Osman, 37, of Easton, are all due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court later today.

A total of 41 people have now been arrested as part of the investigation into the disorder on Saturday 3 August with 28 people having now been charged. Nine have been handed prison sentences.