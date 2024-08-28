Three men charged after Bristol disorder

Three men are due in court today having been charged following the Bristol disorder earlier this month.

Lee Gilpin, 43, of Stoke Gifford, Harry Thompson-Arnold, 26, of Clevedon and Ricky Whitbread, 33, of Brentry, were all charged with violent disorder. Harry Thompson-Arnold was additionally charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

They are all due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today.

A total of 40 people have now been arrested as part of our investigation with 25 people having been charged. Nine people have received prison sentences.