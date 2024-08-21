Three men in custody after man fatally assaulted in Bristol

Three arrests have been made following the death of a man in Horfield in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 21 August).

At approximately 3.45am we received a call from a member of the public to report a man had been stabbed in Filton Avenue, Horfield.

He was able to get into a car and drive a short distance to Oakley Road before needing to stop and a person he was with called for an ambulance.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene, with paramedics taking the injured man to Southmead Hospital. Sadly, he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Three men were arrested at approximately 4.20am.

Chief Inspector Keith Smith, of the North Bristol Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with the family of the man who has died today. They have been informed of what has happened and will be supported by a specially-trained officer while we investigate these tragic circumstances.

“The formal identification process will need to be completed, but we understand the man who died was in his late-30s. A forensic post-mortem examination will also be carried out as part of our inquiries.

“Three men, all in their 20s, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody at this time.

“Our Major Crime Investigation Team will be leading the murder investigation to establish precisely what has happened.

“This is clearly a hugely distressing time for the man’s family and therefore would ask people are sensitive to that and avoid speculating about what may have taken place while those inquiries are carried out.”

Ch Insp Smith continued: “This news will understandably cause upset and concern within the local community and therefore we will ensure officers carry out additional high-visibility patrols in the area over the next few days especially.

“We’d urge anyone who is worried to please approach those officers and share your concerns with them because they will be happy to stop, listen and provide help where necessary.

“There is a road closure along Filton Avenue at the moment to enable investigations work to be carried out, but we will ensure it is reopened as soon as possible.”

Anybody who may have footage from the surrounding area, including dashcam, or witnessed what happened is asked to police call 101 and quote reference number 5224220087.