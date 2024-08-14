Three men jailed for role in violent disorder in Bristol

Three men have today been jailed for their part in violent disorder in Bristol earlier this month.

Dominic Capaldi, Daniel Russell and Mark Bowen were sentenced to a combined total of seven years and seven months in prison at Bristol Crown Court today (14 August).

They are the first people to be sentenced for having been part of a group of people which used or threatened violence and caused others to fear for their safety in the Saturday 3 August disorder.

Dominic Capaldi, 34, of Bishopsworth, Bristol, earlier admitted to violent disorder after footage showed him throwing objects at police officers.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 10 August and was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today to two years and 10 months in prison.

Footage of Dominic Capaldi

Sentencing Capaldi, His Honour Judge Picton said the disorder had been “fuelled by disinformation” and “right wing extremists and racists have been intent on provoking violence directed at innocent members of our community and the police whose role it is to protect them”.

Addressing Capaldi, he said: “Your offending was first captured on video at a point when you were part of the crowd in Castle Park. Those with whom you were standing were displaying verbal and physical aggression of a racist nature. Their aggression was directed towards the police, some mounted on horseback, who were having to control them.

“You were a part of that, standing within a large confrontational group who were acting in concert, but in particular you chose to throw objects at the mounted police officers who were required to put themselves in harm’s way to protect others.

He added: “The officers showed remarkable bravery in trying to keep people safe. Shortly after you and others can be seen to throw items at the police and the group surged at the officers, attacking them.”

Daniel Russell, 47, of Redfield, Bristol, also admitted violent disorder after he was seen kicking a man before later kicking out at other protesters and shouting at – and being aggressive towards – police officers.

He pleaded guilty on Friday 9 August at Bristol Magistrates’ Court and was today sentenced to two years and eight months.

Footage of Daniel Russell

Mark Bowen, 40, of Burton, Wiltshire, was the third man to jailed at Bristol Crown Court today.

He also pleaded guilty to violent disorder when he appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday 9 August having been arrested after verbally abusing members of the public and police officers.

He was sentenced to two years and a month.

Footage of Mark Bowen

Deputy Chief Constable Jon Reilly said: “The sentences handed out by the judge today send a very clear message. “Firstly, to those who actively choose to take part in violent unrest, who attack members of the public and police officers, or cause them to fear for their safety. “You are highly likely to be sent to prison for a significant amount of time. “Secondly, to the general public, both those who were in Bristol city centre that Saturday night and found themselves caught up in disorder and those who watched or heard about it in the news. “Anyone who causes unrest on our streets will be arrested, charged and put before the courts and suffer the consequences for their actions. “The judge described those involved in the disorder as right-wing extremists and racists. “These abhorrent people will not win. They will not divide this city – a city rich with diversity. “We will continue to arrest and bring to court those involved in this shameful incident, whether they took part in violent acts or crimes motivated by hate, and they too will pay a heavy price for their conduct. “I’d like to thank the officers deployed to this incident. They demonstrated real bravery while under attack by a violent mob which these men jailed today were a part of. Their courage and professionalism undoubtedly limited the scale of unrest and kept the public safe. “In addition my thanks go to the investigative teams, which are working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure offenders continue to brought to justice.”