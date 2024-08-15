Three more charged after Bristol disorder

A further three people have been charged following the disorder in Bristol earlier this month, taking the total number to 15.

Lisa Bishop, 38, of Lawrence Weston, Bristol, Bradley McCarthy, 34, of Knowle, Bristol, and Elly-Jane Cox, 33, of Bishopsworth, Bristol, were all charged with violent disorder.

They are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court later today.

A total of 28 people have been arrested following the disorder on Saturday 3 August.

Our investigation into the disorder continues and we have released images of people we need the public’s help to identify.

Anyone who recognises any of those pictured is asked to complete our online form.