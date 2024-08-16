Three people jailed for role in Bristol disorder

Three people have today begun prison sentences totalling a combined six years and two months for taking part in the violent disorder in Bristol earlier this month.

Bristol Crown Court heard that each of them had been part of a group which used or threatened violence and caused others to fear for their safety in the Saturday 3 August disorder.

Zak Baker, Lisa Bishop, Jamie Easterbrook and Joseph Bradford had all pleaded guilty to violent disorder during earlier court appearances and were all sentenced today (16 August).

Baker, 29, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison by His Honour Judge Picton who said he was “very obviously encouraging and enticing the crowd” on 3 August.

Footage showed him throwing a full drinks can towards police officers, kicking out at police dogs and throwing punches and kicks towards officers.

He was also seen behaving aggressively and verbally abusing police officers and members of the public.

Footage of Zak Baker

Jamie Easterbrook, 43, of south Bristol, was sentenced to a year and eight months in prison.

The court heard he had been “an active participant” in the disorder, goading and behaving aggressively towards police officers and the behaviour of the group, of which he was a part, had had a substantial impact on the public.

Footage of Jamie Easterbrook

Lisa Bishop, 38, of Lawrence Weston in Bristol, was sentenced to two years and two months.

She was seen on video throwing objects and verbally abusing police officers as well as counter protesters.

Footage of Lisa Bishop

Detective Chief Inspector Clement Goodwin said: “The behaviour of some people on that day was completely unacceptable. It was not a lawful protest.

“Three people have now been handed lengthy prison sentences after admitting to their involvement in the shameful scenes we saw that day and we are continuing to identify and arrest others who also played a part.

“We always work to facilitate peaceful protest but when that crosses the line into criminality we will take action.

“A total of 29 people have now been arrested with 15 having since been charged and those numbers will continue to increase as the investigation progresses.”