Tribute to ‘much-loved’ family man who died in Twerton collision

The family of a man who died in a collision in Twerton at the weekend have said he will be ‘greatly missed by everyone’.

Emergency services were called to the Pennyquick and Whiteway Road at approximately 2.20am on Sunday 25 August after a single-vehicle collision, involving a purple Citroen C4.

Anthony Rogers, from Bath, was the sole occupant and sadly died at the scene.

His family have released a statement paying tribute to the 45-year-old.

They said: “Ant was a larger-than-life character and a free spirit who lit up every room and lived life to the full.

“He was a much-loved son, father, brother, uncle, friend and partner. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.”

A specially-trained officer continues to provide support to Mr Rogers’ family and our sympathies go out to them at this difficult time.