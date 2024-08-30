Tributes paid to three people who died in A303 fatal collision

Tributes have been paid to three people who died in a collision on the A303 in Somerset earlier this month.

Emergency services were called to the A303, near the village of Whitelackington, at about 3.30pm on Thursday 15 August after a collision between a Skoda Yeti and a van.

The two occupants of the van attended hospital, with one having sustained a suspected life-changing injury.

The three people in the car – Andrew Carless, his uncle Dennis Smith and Claire Stride – sadly died at the scene. We continue to provide them with support and our sympathies are with them.

The families have issued tributes in memory of their loved ones.

Andrew Carless – ‘a generous, thoughtful man’

Andrew, 44, was born and raised in Gloucester and had a passion for rugby and the countryside.

His family said they took great comfort that Andrew (also known as Andy) had spent the day doing what he loved the most, spending it with relatives at the Gillingham and Shaftesbury Show, including his uncle Dennis.

They added: “As well as his wife, Tina, who he married in 2016, Andrew leaves behind his two daughters, 15-year-old Hannah and 13-year-old Beth, his mother, Violet, sister, Rachael, and father, Keith; and a close-knit and loving extended family of in-laws, nephews and nieces, cousins and more.

“He was incredibly proud of his family and loved to talk about them to everyone he met. He was a generous, thoughtful man who had a smile, a joke, a kind word and a helping hand for everyone.

“He loved a pint of cider at The Farmer’s Club, cooked a great roast dinner and enjoyed having a family Sunday drive out to a good farm shop for a frothy coffee and a fresh cream eclair. Andrew also adored his labradors and was rarely seen without one of his dogs at his heels.

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.”

Dennis Smith – ‘certainly a legend to us’

Dennis’ family said he enjoyed a long and distinguished career as a renowned dairy farmer and cattle breeder. He was also a well-respected judge of dairy cattle at many shows across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The 71-year-old who retired to Corfe, Taunton remained incredibly busy even during his retirement. He enjoyed horse racing, countryside walks most days as well as socialising with friends old and new.

They said: “He adored his three grandchildren, who equally adored him.

“He has left behind his two remaining brothers, a sister, a son-in-law, two granddaughters, a grandson, nieces and nephews, in-laws, as well as many, many great friends.

“As a family we keep hearing him referred to as a legend. He was certainly a legend to us.”

Claire Stride – ‘most loyal friend to many’

The 64-year-old from Devon was a huge lover of animals according to her family.

They said: “Claire was sociable, fun, charming, and the most loyal friend to many.

“She was famous for her crossword wins! She was fluent in Greek, loved to craft, and made legendary preserves.

“Claire always had a pet of some sort and loved horse racing.

“Claire and her twin brother Shaun reunite in the heavens above.

“She is survived by her adoring parents, sister, and other family members, friends, and, very importantly, her beloved cat, Bird.”