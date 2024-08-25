Two men arrested after altercation in Taunton

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault after an incident in Taunton today (Sunday 25 August).

Officers were called to Belvedere Road at about 1.25pm after an altercation between the two men, who are believed to be known to one another.

Both were arrested and have been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers remain in the area conducting investigative inquiries.

We are aware there has been speculative posts on social media about the police presence in the area this afternoon. We hope this update provides reassurance to the public about what has happened and would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 or contact us online quoting reference number 5224224436.