Two men charged after Bristol disorder
Two men have been charged by detectives investigating the disorder in Bristol city centre on Saturday (3 August).
Adrian Croft, 45, of Holywell, Flintshire, was charged with a Section 4 public order offence and possession of a Class A drug (cocaine).
Damien Williams, 39, of Stockwood Crescent, Knowle, was charged with a Section 4 public order offence.
Both men have been bailed to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 5 September.