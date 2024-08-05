Two men charged after Bristol disorder

 Leave site
Posted on 5 August 2024, at 09:59 in In Court

Two men have been charged by detectives investigating the disorder in Bristol city centre on Saturday (3 August).

Adrian Croft, 45, of Holywell, Flintshire, was charged with a Section 4 public order offence and possession of a Class A drug (cocaine).

Damien Williams, 39, of Stockwood Crescent, Knowle, was charged with a Section 4 public order offence.

Both men have been bailed to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 5 September.