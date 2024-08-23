Two men charged with murder following death in Horfield

Two men have been charged with murder following the death of a man in north Bristol this week.

Police were called to Filton Avenue at approximately 3.45am on Wednesday 21 August after reports a man had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital, where he sadly died.

Gegin Assad, of Horfield, and Ferahg Fukeri, of Lockleaze, have both been charged with the murder of 39-year-old Tomasz Stankiewicz. The two men, aged 23 and 28 respectively, have been remanded in custody and are due before magistrates in Bristol tomorrow (Saturday 24 August).

The family of Mr Stankiewicz have been informed of the charges. A specially-trained family liaison officer is continuing to provide them with support and our sympathies are with them at this difficult time.

A third man arrested in connection with our inquiries has been released under investigation.