Two men jailed for violent disorder in Bristol

Two men have today begun prison sentences totalling almost six years for their involvement in the violent disorder in Bristol earlier this month.

Ashley Harris, 36, of Kingswood, and 28-year-old George Coldicott, of Leominster, were both sentenced today having pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

The men were part of a group which used or threatened violence and caused others to fear for their safety during the disorder on 3 August.

Bristol Crown Court heard Harris had thrown objects, including bottles and cans, towards police officers and counter protesters, fought with – and hit – members of the public and “lashed out” at police officers.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared in court earlier today and was sentenced to three years in prison.

The judge said he was part of the “violent mob” and was “jeering, shouting and screaming” at police officers and members of the public while being “totally out of control”.

Coldicott appeared at Inner London Crown Court where he was sentenced for his involvement in disorder in Bristol on 3 August and London on 31 July.

Body-worn video captured in London showed him throwing a metal fence panel at a police officer and in Bristol, he was also seen throwing an object towards a police officer.

He was subsequently arrested and charged for violent disorder in both Bristol and London and he pleaded guilty to both offences. He was sentenced today to 22 months in prison for the London offence and 34 months for his role in the Bristol disorder, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Footage of George Coldicott

Detective Chief Inspector Clement Goodwin said: “Both Harris and Coldicott played a significant part in the significant violent disorder we saw in Bristol on 3 August. “Their actions put the public and police officers at risk. Judges have recognised this and handed them both lengthy prison sentences. “Our investigation is now well underway with 43 people having been arrested and 29 being charged. Twelve people have now been jailed for their involvement in the shocking disorder in Bristol.”

We continue to appeal for the public’s help to identify a number of people we want to speak to as part of the investigation. Their images, and details of how to provide information, can be found by following this link: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/news/images-released-as-part-of-investigation-into-the-disorder-in-bristol/