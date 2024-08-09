Two men plead guilty to role in Bristol disorder

Two men are due to be sentenced next week after admitting their part in the disorder in Bristol last Saturday (3 August).

Daniel Russell, 47, of Church Road in Redfield, Bristol, and Mark Bowen, 40, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to violent disorder when they appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (9 August).

Daniel Russell

Russell was arrested after detectives reviewed footage which showed him kicking a man. He was then later seen kicking out at other protesters and shouting at – and being aggressive towards – police officers.

Mark Bowen

Bowen was arrested after he was recorded verbally abusing both police officers and other members of the public.

The two men were arrested on Wednesday (7 August) and were subsequently charged last night.

They both pleaded guilty when they appeared before magistrates in Bristol earlier today and were remanded into custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 14 August for sentencing.