Two more arrested after Bristol disorder

A total of 27 people have now been arrested in connection with the disorder in Bristol on Saturday 3 August.

Two women were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder this afternoon and remain in police custody.

Of those arrested, 10 have been charged with offences while no further action will be taken against one of those arrested. Enquiries remain ongoing in relation to the others.

Joseph Bradford, 20, of Bishopsworth, Bristol, who was charged by detectives last night, pleaded guilty to violent disorder when he appeared in court earlier today. He was remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court for sentencing on Friday 16 August.