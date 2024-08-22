Two more arrests after Bristol disorder

A total of 33 people have now been arrested in connection with the disorder in Bristol on Saturday 3 August.

A 15-year-old and a man aged in his 30s have both been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remain in police custody.

Of those arrested, 18 have been charged while no further action will be taken against one of those arrested. Enquiries remain ongoing in relation to the others.

Our investigation into the disorder continues and we have released images of people we need the public’s help to identify.

Anyone who recognises any of those pictured is asked to complete our online form.