Two more arrests after Saturday’s disorder in Bristol

Two people were arrested overnight by officers investigating Saturday’s violent disorder in Bristol – bringing the total to 19.

The men, both aged in their 40s, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder as part of our ongoing investigation.

Three men have so far been charged and are all due in court next month.

Of the other people arrested so far, 12 have been released on conditional bail, one has received a conditional police caution and the other has been released with no further action.

Bristol Commander Superintendent Mark Runacres said: “The behaviour we witnessed in Bristol last night stands in stark contrast to the completely shameful events of Saturday. “Our work to identify and bring to justice those responsible for that violent disorder is continuing and these two arrests will not be the last. “As we have shown, we will always facilitate peaceful protest, but what we won’t facilitate is the acts of criminality we saw last weekend.”

One person was arrested during the demonstration in Bristol last night (7 August) on suspicion of criminal damage to property. He remains in police custody.