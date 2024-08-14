Two more charged after Bristol disorder

Two more people have been charged overnight by detectives investigating violent disorder in Bristol city centre on Saturday 3 August.

Benjamin Tavener, 35, of Charfield, South Gloucestershire, was charged with violent disorder and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court later today.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with violent disorder and is due to appear at court on Thursday 15 August.

A man in his 30s was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder yesterday, taking the total number of people arrested to 28.

One person has been released and will face no further action while enquiries remain ongoing in relation to the others.

Our investigation into the disorder continues and we have released images of people we need the public’s help to identify.

Anyone who recognises any of those pictured is asked to complete our online form.