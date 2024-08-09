Two more men charged after violent disorder in Bristol

Two more men are due in court this morning having been charged by detectives investigating the violent disorder in Bristol last Saturday.

Mark Bowen, 40, of no fixed address, and Daniel Russell, 47, of Church Road, Redfield are both due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court this morning having been charged with violent disorder.

Five people have now been charged as part of our investigation into the violent disorder in the city centre on Saturday 3 August.

Officers also arrested a man, aged in his 20s, on suspicion of violent disorder last night, taking the total number of arrests following Saturday’s disorder to 20.