Update on last night’s disorder in Bristol

We have so far arrested 16 people as we continue to investigate the violent disorder in Bristol city centre last night.

The offences they were arrested for included affray, racially-aggravated public order, animal cruelty, assaulting an emergency worker and violent disorder.

Detectives are reviewing all the footage available as our work to identify all the acts of criminality that took place.

Objects, including glass bottles, were thrown and an officer had a laser shone in their eyes. A police horse was also punched and two police dogs were kicked.

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “This was a dynamic police operation and significant policing resources were put in place. “We have a long history of facilitating peaceful protest in Bristol, but what we saw last night was not a protest and we will never accept such shameful scenes. “Those responsible can expect a knock at the door from us soon – we will be relentless in identifying and bringing to justice those who brought criminal violence and disorder to the streets of Bristol yesterday. “I am incredibly proud of my colleagues who were faced with significant violence and want to also recognise everyone who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to deliver the policing operation yesterday and those who are continuing the investigation today. “Thankfully we’re not aware of any significant damage being caused in the city other than to one police vehicle and I’d like to thank our communities and all our partners and stakeholders for their support.”

If you have any information which could help our investigation, you can report it online by visiting www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report and quoting reference 5224200462.