Update on murder investigation in Horfield

Detectives have been given further time to question three men in connection with the death of a man in north Bristol earlier this week.

A 39-year-old man sustained serious injuries in the Filton Avenue area of Horfield at about 3.45am on Wednesday 21 August. He was taken to Southmead Hospital where sadly he died a short time later.

A forensic post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday and confirmed he died having sustained a number of stab wounds.

Three men, all in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday morning.

Chief Inspector Keith Smith, of the North Bristol Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “A murder inquiry, led by our Major Crime Investigation Team, is continuing as we seek to provide the man’s family with the answers they deserve about what happened on Wednesday morning. We are providing them with support and will continue to update them on the progress made.

“Yesterday afternoon we were granted additional time to question the three men arrested and all remain in custody at this time.

“Our inquires at this stage have not linked this incident to any other investigation, nor do we consider there is a wider risk to the public.”

A cordon was put in place along Filton Avenue on Wednesday to allow investigation work to be carried out. This was reduced on Wednesday night to enable the road to reopen.

Ch Insp Smith added: “We’re aware the impact any police investigation has on a community, and that is felt even more keenly when it is in such tragic circumstances.

“It is important we gather all the evidence available to establish what took place. We’re grateful to the public who have shown understanding and patience while that has been happening.

“Inquiries continue to be carried out at an address in Filton Avenue and we expect they will continue into the weekend.

“A number of people have approached officers at the scene to understand what has happened. We welcome that because those officers will listen to any concerns the public may have and provide what necessary assistance they can.”

Anybody with information about what happened is asked to police call 101 and quote reference number 5224220087.