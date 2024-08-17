Update on police operation in Taunton

A protest in Taunton has passed off peacefully today, Saturday 17 August.

Around 60 people attended a peaceful “stand up to racism” demonstration at the Market House from 11am, and they had all dispersed by 2pm.

A second protest and march which had been expected from about 1pm did not happen.

At about 1.10pm a man was arrested in Bridge Street on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and remains in police custody. Members of the public had stopped patrolling officers to report their concerns about his behaviour.

A dispersal order remains in place for the town until 11.59pm tonight. This gives officers powers to move on anyone whose behaviour is causing or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Somerset Commander Superintendent Lisa Simpson said: “When a protest and march was proposed for this afternoon, we heard concerns from across our communities about the possibility of trouble, given what has happened elsewhere. We kept in touch with partner agencies, community and faith leaders and local businesses to share information, and put robust plans in place to deter and deal with any disorder.

“I am grateful for the support of our communities, their patience whilst we worked together to ensure an appropriate response, and to our partners in the local authority and other agencies who have worked with us to show that violence or hate will not be tolerated in Taunton.

“Thankfully we have seen no such issues in the town.”